Raptors' Norman Powell: Remains hot from field, distance

Powell poured in 31 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 43 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 118-113 win over the Kings.

Powell hasn't needed any time to rediscover his touch from the field over from distance since returning in late February from a nine-game absence due to a fractured finger. He's cleared 20 points in each of his first five appearances back in action, achieving that production on efficient 52.7/83.3/39.5 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point line, respectively. It's worth noting that Fred VanVleet (shoulder) has been out for all five of those games, so Powell's minutes and usage will likely take at least a slight hit once Toronto is back to full strength in the backcourt.