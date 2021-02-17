Powell will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Matt Devlin of TSN reports.

It was presumed the 27-year-old would move back to the bench with OG Anunoby (calf) returning from a 10-game absence Tuesday, but Aron Baynes will instead shift to a reserve role. Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes over the past seven games, though the return of Anunoby figures to affect his workload.