Powell will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Matt Devlin of TSN reports.
It was presumed the 27-year-old would move back to the bench with OG Anunoby (calf) returning from a 10-game absence Tuesday, but Aron Baynes will instead shift to a reserve role. Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes over the past seven games, though the return of Anunoby figures to affect his workload.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: To come off bench•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Pops for 22 in loss•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Notches team-high 28 points•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Reaches 20-point mark again•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Totals 18 points Friday•