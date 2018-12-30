Raptors' Norman Powell: Removed from report

Powell (personal) isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Powell's absence from the report implies that he has rejoined the Raptors and will be available Sunday after missing the team's previous game Friday in Orlando. He'll likely have a role as a second-unit wing and doesn't project to handle significant minutes in most games unless starters Kawhi Leonard or Danny Green miss time with an injury.

