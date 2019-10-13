Raptors' Norman Powell: Resting Sunday
Powell will be rested for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Steven Loung of Sportsnet reports.
The Raptors will rest a number of regulars, so several bench players could be in position for a significant increase in minutes.
