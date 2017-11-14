Raptors' Norman Powell: Ruled out Tuesday
Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Powell departed Sunday's loss to the Celtics with a hip pointer and was observed using crutches at Monday's practice. While he won't play Tuesday, Powell told reporters that he's feeling much better and doesn't expect to be out long. The Raptors play Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, though, so it's certainly possible that Powell could miss that contest, as well.
