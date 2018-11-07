Raptors' Norman Powell: Ruled out Wednesday

Powell (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Kings, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Powell partially dislocated his left shoulder during Monday's game against Utah, so his absence Wednesday doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Raptors haven't detailed a firm timetable, so until further notice Powell should be considered day-to-day.

