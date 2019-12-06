Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 14 points in 25 minutes
Powell tallied 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.
Powell finally came back down to earth, though he did reach double figures in scoring yet again while swiping a pair of steals. It will likely be difficult for Powell to maintain solid value in standard leagues now that Kyle Lowry (thumb) is back, but the 26-year-old wing is playing some of the best ball of his career as of late.
