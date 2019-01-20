Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win

Powell pitched in 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four assists, three steals, and one rebound in 19 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 win over the Grizzlies.

Powell has reached double figures in scoring in eight of the last 15 games, this after doing so in only one of his first 11 appearances this season. Powell also swiped a season high steal total while matching his season high in assists. The depth of talent along the wing makes it difficult to rely on Powell on a nightly basis, but he does seem to be re-establishing himself as a key bench player.