Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 15 points as starter

Powell had 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in a season-high 37 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss against the Clippers.

Powell moved into the starting unit following Kyle Lowry's injury and has scored 14.5 points in his two starts, so he is taking the most of the increased playing time to boost his scoring totals. The 26-year-old has scored 10 or more points in each of his last three outings, and he will aim to extend his solid run of play Wednesday on the road against the Blazers.