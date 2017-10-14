Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 16 in Friday's start
Powell scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Bulls.
Perhaps more importantly for Powell's starting chances, C.J. Miles was dominant from beyond the arc on the second unit, and it looks like both small forwards are getting comfortable in their current roles. Powell wouldn't see a high usage rate in the starting five lining up next to Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, but his ability to attack the rim and play tough defense should allow him to become a strong complementary option to the Raptors' backcourt dynamic duo.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting at small forward Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Strong effort in Thursday start•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Inks four-year extension with Raptors•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: To sit out Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Currently topping depth chart at SF•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will move back to bench role Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...