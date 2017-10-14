Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 16 in Friday's start

Powell scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Bulls.

Perhaps more importantly for Powell's starting chances, C.J. Miles was dominant from beyond the arc on the second unit, and it looks like both small forwards are getting comfortable in their current roles. Powell wouldn't see a high usage rate in the starting five lining up next to Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, but his ability to attack the rim and play tough defense should allow him to become a strong complementary option to the Raptors' backcourt dynamic duo.