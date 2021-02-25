Powell scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and contributed three assists, one rebound and one steal in the Raptors' 116-108 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Even with Kyle Lowry returning to the lineup after a four-game absence, Powell was still able to extend his double-digit scoring streak to 16 games Wednesday. The guard had really picked up his scoring because of an increased opportunity the last four games, averaging a team-high 23.7 points, but should return to scoring in the teens more consistently now with Lowry back. Powell is averaging a career-high 17.3 points per game this season and has also provided fantasy managers with a handful of rebounds, assists and steals per game.