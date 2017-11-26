Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 17 points in easy victory
Powell totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-78 victory over Atlanta.
Powell came off the bench again, but looked excellent in the win. He has now scored in double-figures for three consecutive games since returning from a hip concern. He has also recorded at least one steal in all three games. The team may decide to bring him back into the starting lineup at some stage, however, he has looked comfortable coming off the bench, and may hold more value in that role.
More News
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...