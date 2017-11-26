Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 17 points in easy victory

Powell totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-78 victory over Atlanta.

Powell came off the bench again, but looked excellent in the win. He has now scored in double-figures for three consecutive games since returning from a hip concern. He has also recorded at least one steal in all three games. The team may decide to bring him back into the starting lineup at some stage, however, he has looked comfortable coming off the bench, and may hold more value in that role.