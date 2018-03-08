Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 17 points Wednesday

Powell scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go with four rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime win against Detroit.

After getting the start Wednesday, Powell scored in double figures for the first time since February 1. Since then, the forward had gone scoreless in five of his previous 11 games prior to Wednesday. During that span, Powell averaged a lowly 1.9 points. In addition, he shot the ball at least 10 times for the first time since January 11. Also, he tied a season-high with three three-pointers as well. Altogether, it was one of those rare nights for Powell in which everything fell together for him on offense.