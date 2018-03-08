Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 17 points Wednesday
Powell scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go with four rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime win against Detroit.
After getting the start Wednesday, Powell scored in double figures for the first time since February 1. Since then, the forward had gone scoreless in five of his previous 11 games prior to Wednesday. During that span, Powell averaged a lowly 1.9 points. In addition, he shot the ball at least 10 times for the first time since January 11. Also, he tied a season-high with three three-pointers as well. Altogether, it was one of those rare nights for Powell in which everything fell together for him on offense.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will pick up spot start Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Goes scoreless in start•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start Friday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Could see uptick in minutes•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 17 points in easy victory•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...