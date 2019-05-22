Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 18 in win
Powell totaled 18 points (6-18 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Powell finished with 18 points, hitting four triples in Tuesday's win. He was extremely aggressive, jacking up 18 shots and 13 threes, both easily his most attempts in the playoffs. Powell has been very involved in the offense as of late, averaging 17 points in 29 minutes in the Raptors' last three games. Expect the usage to continue with his recent productivity.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 19 points in Game 3 victory•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Stakes claim for more playing time•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Pours in 16 points during win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Contributes 23 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 20 off bench•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...