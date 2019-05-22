Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 18 in win

Powell totaled 18 points (6-18 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Powell finished with 18 points, hitting four triples in Tuesday's win. He was extremely aggressive, jacking up 18 shots and 13 threes, both easily his most attempts in the playoffs. Powell has been very involved in the offense as of late, averaging 17 points in 29 minutes in the Raptors' last three games. Expect the usage to continue with his recent productivity.