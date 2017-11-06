Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 19 in Sunday's loss

Powell scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two assists, two steals, two blocks and a rebound in 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Wizards.

What sparks of life the Raptors managed in this one were usually provided by Powell, who has shaken off his shooting slump and averaged 16.0 points a night over his last three games.Most of the time, the team's offense will flow through Kyle Lowry and DeMarDeRozan, but Powell's ability to sink three-pointers and attack the rim when he gets chased off the line make him a valuable secondary scoring option.