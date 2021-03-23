Powell recorded 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 117-99 loss to the Rockets.

Powell struggled from beyond the arc in the loss, but that was par for the course for the team on Monday. The Raptors were only able to convert 25 percent of their 40 three-point attempts. Powell provides a solid presence in the team's offense currently and is usually far more accurate, with a 49,5 percent field-goal conversion rate over 41 games. He only trails Chris Boucher among Toronto players who have recirded 20 or more games in that category.