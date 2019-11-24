Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 20 in win

Powell provided 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over Atlanta.

Powell reached double-figures for the seventh time in his past eight games. His scoring is coming without sacrificing efficiency as Powell's shot better than 50 percent from the field on five occasions. Powell's role has ramped up this year as he's been incorporated into the starting lineup and seen an expanded role with Kyle Lowry (thumb) out. In six games as a starter, Powell's providing 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.9 minutes.