Powell compiled 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Pacers.

With multiple playmakers absent, Powell logged a season-high 37 minutes for Toronto on Sunday. Stepping in for Kyle Lowry (toe) once again, he excelled for the second straight game as a starter. Powell is very efficient when he is in the starting five, but his success off the bench hasn't generated enough production to make him fantasy-relevant.