Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's win

Powell provided 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Bulls.

Powell has scored exactly 20 points twice across the last seven games while going for double figures five times. However, he has also been held scoreless twice during that same stretch, showcasing his inconsistency. Still, he could be in line to earn decent minutes once again during the next two matchups (Knicks on Thursday, Bulls on Saturday) if coach Nick Nurse continues to play the reserve unit as much as he did in this one.