Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 22 as starter

Powell compiled 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to the Clippers.

Powell stepped up as the starter in place of Fred VanVleet (knee), who was ruled out after being listed as a game-time decision. Despite the strong scoring performance, Powell struggled with turnovers (five) and should shift back to a reserve role if VanVleet is ready to return for Saturday's matchup versus the Nets.