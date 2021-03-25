Powell registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Nuggets.

The 27-year-old extended his double-digit points streak to 28 games on Wednesday. Powell is averaging a career-high in points (19.6) and three-pointers (2.8) while shooting 50 percent from the field. After going in and out of the starting lineup to start the season, Powell has found a home in the starting lineup. He should continue receiving heavy minutes for a Raptors team that is currently three games back from the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.