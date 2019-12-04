Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 23 despite move to bench

Powell provided 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime loss to the Heat.

Powell paced the squad in scoring while earning the fourth-most minutes on the team despite returning to a reserve role with Kyle Lowry (thumb) back following an 11-game absence. Powell has scored at least 20 points in four of the last nine games and reached double figures in 11 of the last 13. It's possible he won't be able to keep this up going forward now that Lowry is healthy, but Powell is making a strong case that he deserves to continue seeing ample minutes.