Powell recorded 24 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in a 116-113 win Saturday versus Charlotte.

It was Powell's second game this season in which he recorded at least a 20-point tally. In both matchups, Powell provided most of his scoring production from outside the arc. He averaged 11.7 points on a 42.4 three-point percentage across 12 games.