Powell had 29 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Powell barely contributed in other areas of the game aside from scoring, but he certainly left his mark there and was one of three Toronto players that scored more than 25 points -- and he reached his season-best scoring output in the process. Powell extended his sizzling run of late and has now scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games, all of them as a starter.