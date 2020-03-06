Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores season-high 37 points

Powell contributed 37 points (13-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 win at Golden State.

Powell missed nine straight games in February, but he has looked impressive since returning to the hardwood four games ago. He has started all four contests and is averaging 27.3 points while shooting 53.5 percent from the field during that stretch. Expecting that kind of production on a nightly basis might be a stretch, but there's no question he's trending in the right direction of late.