Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores team-high 14 in Wednesday's loss
Powell scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-111 loss to the Nuggets.
He's showing signs of emerging from his early-season shooting slump, going three of nine on three-point attempts and shooting .450 (9-for-20) from the floor over the last two games. Powell doesn't need to be a big scoring option for a Raptors team led by DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, but the offense will flow more smoothly once the third-year wing forces the opposition to account for him on the outside.
