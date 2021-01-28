Powell scored 26 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes in a 115-108 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Powell scored his most points since the first round of the playoffs in the Orlando bubble, nearly doubling his season average of 13.6 points per game. The guard scored 20 or more points in his fourth straight game, this time with his fewest amount of field goals attempted. Powell's scoring streak coincides with his fourth-straight start after seeing just three starts sprinkled through the first 14 games of the season.