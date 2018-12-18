Raptors' Norman Powell: Set to return Wednesday

Powell (shoulder) practiced Tuesday and will play Wednesday against indiana, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Powell has missed more than a month with a dislocated shoulder, but he'll be back in action Wednesday after going through a full session Tuesday afternoon. Powell's minutes could be limited considering the long layoff, but he wasn't much of a fantasy consideration before the injury anyway, averaging 16.3 minutes off the bench in 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories