Raptors' Norman Powell: Sets season-high scoring mark

Powell totaled 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over Indiana.

Powell set a season-high in scoring with 23 points Sunday, going 10-of-12 from the field including a perfect 3-of-3 from the perimeter. Powell has been working his way back into the rotation of late and although still not a standard league player, could be considered in deeper formats. This type of shooting is unlikely to stick, however, he can provide value in points and steals.