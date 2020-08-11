Powell finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight boards, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes of a 114-106 win against Milwaukee on Monday.

Powell was on from deep in the contest while also grabbing a season-high eight boards in the contest against the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The performance was Powell's strongest since the restart, aided in part by both teams sitting key players, but the UCLA product showed he's not afraid of stepping up when his number is called. He'll face the 76ers on Wednesday.