Raptors' Norman Powell: Shines in win

Powell recorded 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two steals and one rebound across 29 minutes in the Raptors' 125-113 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Powell had a breakout game of sorts, recording his highest scoring total and most efficient outing to date this season. Considering the guard was shooting 25 percent from the field (4-16 FG) in the Raptors' prior two games, the 26-year-old will need to show more consistency in order to continue seeing considerable minutes.