Raptors' Norman Powell: Shines in win
Powell recorded 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two steals and one rebound across 29 minutes in the Raptors' 125-113 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Powell had a breakout game of sorts, recording his highest scoring total and most efficient outing to date this season. Considering the guard was shooting 25 percent from the field (4-16 FG) in the Raptors' prior two games, the 26-year-old will need to show more consistency in order to continue seeing considerable minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.