Raptors' Norman Powell: Sits out practice Monday, doubtful for Tuesday

Powell (hip) was no longer using crutches, but was held out of Monday's practice, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Powell was forced to leave Sunday's game after just seven minutes because of a hip pointer and was seen using crutches following the game. While he shed those crutches a day later, Powell still sat out practice Monday and is now considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Rockets. C.J. Miles should be the main beneficiary if Powell is ultimately held out as expected.