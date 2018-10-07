Raptors' Norman Powell: Sits out practice Sunday
Powell (thigh) sat out Sunday's practice, Ryan Walstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Powell exited Friday's exhibition with a thigh bruise and is apparently still dealing with some discomfort, so he was held out of Sunday's practice. He can now be considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Nets and his practice availability the next few days should give us a good indication on whether or not he'll be able to play.
