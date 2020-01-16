Raptors' Norman Powell: Slides to bench Wednesday
Powell will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse will opt for height in his choice to replace Powell with Marc Gasol. It's unclear if the move's intended to be long term, or whether Nurse will re-insert Powell into his usual starting spot Friday against Washington. Over 11 previous games off the bench, Powell's averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.0 minutes.
