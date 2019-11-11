Raptors' Norman Powell: Solid production in starting role

Powell ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Lakers.

Powell moved into the starting lineup as expected Sunday, replacing Kyle Lowry (thumb) who is set to miss an extended period. The playing time was perhaps not as high as expected, however, he still managed to put up standard league numbers. During Lowry's absence, Powell should remain a fringe 12-team pickup and shouldn't really be on any waivers in those formats.