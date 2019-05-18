Raptors' Norman Powell: Stakes claim for more playing time
Powell tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss to Milwaukee.
On what was a disappointing night for the Raptors, Powell at least showed signs of life, ending with 14 points including a pair of three-pointers. He has outplayed Danny Green in both Game 1 and 2 and there is certainly a case for him to be seeing more court time, perhaps even sliding into the starting lineup. Whatever happens, the Raptors are going to need a lot more from anyone not named Kawhi Leonard if they are to get a look at reaching the NBA Finals.
