Raptors' Norman Powell: Stakes claim for more playing time

Powell tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss to Milwaukee.

On what was a disappointing night for the Raptors, Powell at least showed signs of life, ending with 14 points including a pair of three-pointers. He has outplayed Danny Green in both Game 1 and 2 and there is certainly a case for him to be seeing more court time, perhaps even sliding into the starting lineup. Whatever happens, the Raptors are going to need a lot more from anyone not named Kawhi Leonard if they are to get a look at reaching the NBA Finals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...