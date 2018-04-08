Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting at shooting guard Sunday

Powell will start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Magic.

The Raptors are resting a couple of veterans on Sunday, which includes superstar DeMar DeRozan. That allows Powell to pick up the start and likely means a fairly decent bump in playing time after averaging just 7.6 minutes over his last five games. However, in 17 previous starts this season, Powell has averaged just 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 22.3 minutes, so he's still not an overly intriguing play for DFS purposes Sunday.