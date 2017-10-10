Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting at small forward Tuesday

Powell will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Powell is currently battling C.J. Miles for rights to the starting small forward spot, but will be picking up his second straight start after also getting the nod in Thursday's contest. Coach Dwane Casey has yet to announce a starter, but with just one game left in the exhibition schedule on Friday, a decision should be made shortly. Powell posted 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes the last time out.