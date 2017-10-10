Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting at small forward Tuesday
Powell will start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Powell is currently battling C.J. Miles for rights to the starting small forward spot, but will be picking up his second straight start after also getting the nod in Thursday's contest. Coach Dwane Casey has yet to announce a starter, but with just one game left in the exhibition schedule on Friday, a decision should be made shortly. Powell posted 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes the last time out.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Strong effort in Thursday start•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Inks four-year extension with Raptors•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: To sit out Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Currently topping depth chart at SF•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will move back to bench role Sunday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start at small forward in Game 2•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...