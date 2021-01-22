Powell will start in place of Kyle Lowry (toe) Friday against the Heat, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Powell will make his fourth start of the season. In three prior starts, he's averaging 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes.
