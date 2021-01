Powell will get the start in the backcourt Friday versus the Kings, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Powell will get the star in place of Kyle Lowry (personal). He will share the backcourt with Fred VanVleet to start the game. In one start this season, he produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 34 minutes.