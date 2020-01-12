Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting in return to action
Coach Nick Nurse said that Powell (shoulder) will start at shooting guard in his return to the lineup Sunday against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Powell missed the previous 11 games with a dislocated shoulder, so Nurse suggested the fifth-year wing would be eased back into the mix with an unspecified minutes restriction, per Lewenberg. Though it may take a few games before Powell's free of restrictions, he could benefit from an extended run in the starting five, given that Fred VanVleet (hamstring) is without a clear timeline to return.
