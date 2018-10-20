Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Saturday
Powell will get the start Saturday against Washington, Zach Rosen of Wizards.com reports.
The Raptors will rest Kawhi Leonard on Saturday, so Powell will move into the starting five at small forward. OG Anunoby will also start up front alongside Jonas Valanciunas.
