Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Sunday
Powell will move into the starting lineup Sunday against the Lakers, Raptors radio voice Eric Smith reports.
Powell will occupy the spot vacated by Kyle Lowry (thumb), and given Lowry's prognosis, Powell could hold onto the roll for several weeks. As expected, Fred VanVleet will shift down to point guard alongside Powell in the backcourt.
