Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Wednesday

Powell will start Wednesday against the Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard is nursing a sore knee and won't play Wednesday, so coach Nick Nurse will give Norman Powell the nod at shooting guard, while shifting Danny Green up to small forward. In two previous starts this season, Powell has averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.5 minutes.

