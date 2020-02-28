Raptors' Norman Powell: Starts against Hornets
Powell (finger) will start Friday against the Hornets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Powell returns from a broken finger to play for the first time since Jan. 31. He hasn't started a game since back on Jan. 12 but will get the call this time with Fred VanVleet out with a sore shoulder.
