Coach Nick Nurse said Saturday that he isn't sure whether Powell (quadriceps) will be available Sunday against Orlando, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Powell and OG Anunoby (calf) took part in individual workouts Saturday, but Nurse still said that it's not yet clear whether either player will be able to return against the Magic. If neither player is able to return to the court, Yuta Watanabe, DeAndre' Bembry and Stanley Johnson should see increased run for the Raptors.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Out Friday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Questionable with quad bruise•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Season-high 26 points•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Strong effort against Pacers•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 20-plus points again•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Paces Raptors against Miami•