Coach Nick Nurse said Saturday that he isn't sure whether Powell (quadriceps) will be available Sunday against Orlando, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Powell and OG Anunoby (calf) took part in individual workouts Saturday, but Nurse still said that it's not yet clear whether either player will be able to return against the Magic. If neither player is able to return to the court, Yuta Watanabe, DeAndre' Bembry and Stanley Johnson should see increased run for the Raptors.