Head coach Nick Nurse said Powell's status for Wednesday's season opener versus the Pelicans remains uncertain while the Raptors wait for the swingman to clear the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Nurse noted that Powell didn't necessarily test positive for COVID-19, as he may have just been deemed a close contact of an infected person. If Powell ends up sitting out the opener, the Raptors would likely turn to Matt Thomas, DeAndre' Bembry and Terence Davis as their primary reserve wings behind starters Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.