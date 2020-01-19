Raptors' Norman Powell: Stays hot with 20 points in win

Powell put up 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in a victory over the Timberwolves on Saturday, accumulating four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

After dropping 29 points in the first game of this back-to-back set, Powell kept it going in the secon outing, shooting 53.3 percent from the field despite his rough shooting from deep. The 26-year old has actually produced a career-high top 75 value this season, thanks in large part to the early-round output he's posted over the last month. With Fred VanVleet returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring issue in this one, Powell will likely be pushed back down the Raptors' workload ladder a bit, but he's worth owning in most leagues due to his solid points, threes and percentages.