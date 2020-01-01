Raptors' Norman Powell: Still out Thursday
Powell (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Powell remains out Thursday with a dislocated left shoulder and is without a timetable for a return. As a result, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...