Powell scored 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 129-114 loss to the Pacers.

With Pascal Siakam (knee) still sidelined, Powell stepped up with his most complete game of the year, tying his season highs in points and assists while setting a new high in boards. The 27-year-old wing has popped for at least 20 points in three straight games and four of the last six, averaging 19.2 points, 2.7 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.5 threes over that six-game stretch.